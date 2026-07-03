Here are the best of the Marvel TV and movie villains in the MCU, ranked from wackest to realest. It's an all out battle for supremacy for the top spot, and a few weak links clawing at a spot in the top 15.Frazier Tharpe
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Black Mirror, Mr. Robot, Westworld, and more. Where do your favorite tech-based TV shows rank on our list?Aubrey Page
You should be watching 'Orphan Black.'Catie Keck
From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals.Devin Nealy