As you sit down today to reflect on the things you're thankful for from this past year, remember all of the parties, festivals, and raves you've hit.androids
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#GetFamiliar. If you're a fan of Clinton Sparks' classic mixtapes, you should be well-acquainted with that drop. Boston's Clinton Sparks has been aroukhrisd
Another festival weekend, and you're stuck at home? Don't fret, androids, DAD has you covered. This week wasn't the biggest for mixes (for some odd reason), but there were some solid treks, from big name DJs digging deep into their crates to the future of dance music showcasing why they're next in line. Quality over quantity, androids.khrisd
We won't make it a habit, but we did just realize that there's barely a stitch of dubstep in this week's round-up. And while there is some trap, there isn't a lot of it. Maybe all of the dubstep and trap DJs took a week off? Who knows. We've got a heavy dose of house, trance, and more juke than we normally give you. Again, we doubt this will be a regular occurrence, so enjoy it now!khrisd