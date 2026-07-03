Cap’n Crunch Shares His Adventure-Filled ‘Crunch It List’ as He Celebrates His 60th Birthday
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Alex Honnold Reveals How Much Netflix Paid Him to Free Solo a 1,667-Foot Skyscraper
The climber opened up about how much he made climbing the nearly 1,700-foot skyscraper Taipei 101, saying he would’ve done the death-defying stunt for free.
Tech CEO Fell 2,000 Feet to Death After Being Stranded on Mount Shasta Ice Sheet
Matias Travizano was descending the peak of Mount Shasta when he fell to his death, reports say.
Man Climbing Eiffel Tower Arrested Hours Before Olympics Closing Ceremonies
Police intervened and detained a man who scaled the iconic monument in the afternoon.
Anti-Abortion Protester Detained After Scaling Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
The climber, who goes by the name of Maison Des Champs on Instagram, climbed the 1,000-foot-tall skyscraper before he was taken into custody Tuesday.
Mountain Climber Falls 500 Feet to His Death in Oregon
The 63-year-old, whose name wasn't shared by authorities, was climbing with his adult son on Sunday during “an unusually busy weekend for climbing."
Selena Gomez Set to Star as Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in New Biopic
The film, 'In the Shadow of the Mountain,' is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name written by mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado.
Ken Block Takes on China's Most Dangerous Road for 'Climbkhana Two'
Ken Block released his first 'Climbkhana' in 2017, and now he's back with a climb even more dangerous than Pikes Peak.
Man Spotted Free-Climbing the Shard in London
A man was spotted climbing London's tallest building, the Shard, on Monday morning.
Watch These Insane Guys Climb the World's Second Tallest Building Without Safety Gear—Then Take a Selfie
No ropes, but they do have GoPros
Two Climbers Are Spending 10 Days Climbing a 3,000ft Cliff Face in Yosemite Valley
And they've yet to hit the wall.