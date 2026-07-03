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American climber Alex Honnold climbs Taipei 101 building by hand in Taipei, China on January 25, 2026.
Pop Culture

Alex Honnold Reveals How Much Netflix Paid Him to Free Solo a 1,667-Foot Skyscraper

The climber opened up about how much he made climbing the nearly 1,700-foot skyscraper Taipei 101, saying he would’ve done the death-defying stunt for free.

Cheryl Thompson173 days ago
mount shasta
Life

Tech CEO Fell 2,000 Feet to Death After Being Stranded on Mount Shasta Ice Sheet

Matias Travizano was descending the peak of Mount Shasta when he fell to his death, reports say.

Jessica Mcbride300 days ago
Split image: Left, a shirtless man climbing the Eiffel Tower. Right, a shirtless man looking at the camera and being walked away by police with his hands behind his back
Sports

Man Climbing Eiffel Tower Arrested Hours Before Olympics Closing Ceremonies

Police intervened and detained a man who scaled the iconic monument in the afternoon.

Alex Ocho706 days ago
Man seen climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
Life

Anti-Abortion Protester Detained After Scaling Salesforce Tower in San Francisco

The climber, who goes by the name of Maison Des Champs on Instagram, climbed the 1,000-foot-tall skyscraper before he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Brenton Blanchet1537 days ago
mt hood
Life

Mountain Climber Falls 500 Feet to His Death in Oregon

The 63-year-old, whose name wasn't shared by authorities, was climbing with his adult son on Sunday during “an unusually busy weekend for climbing."

Brenton Blanchet1873 days ago
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Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Set to Star as Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in New Biopic

The film, 'In the Shadow of the Mountain,' is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name written by mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado.

Xavier Hamilton2075 days ago
Ken Block
Life

Ken Block Takes on China's Most Dangerous Road for 'Climbkhana Two'

Ken Block released his first 'Climbkhana' in 2017, and now he's back with a climb even more dangerous than Pikes Peak.

Joe Price2434 days ago
The Shard
Life

Man Spotted Free-Climbing the Shard in London

A man was spotted climbing London's tallest building, the Shard, on Monday morning.

Joe Price2567 days ago
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