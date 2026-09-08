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Pop Culture
Clint Eastwood Allegedly Once Copped to Daydreaming 'About Eating Some P*ssy' on Set
The legendary actor and director is apparently an eater, according to one of his former co-stars who shared the story in a recent interview.
Trey Alston2 hours ago