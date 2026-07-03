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After gaining prominence circa 2011 in the remix circuit through low-frill cuts of '80s-tinged, lipstick-smeared remixes, Classixx headed to the studio in 2013 to pen their debut Hanging Gardens, undoubtedly one of the most overlooked LP's of 2013- which is surprising because despite the lackluster response, 2013 was easily the best year for the California outfit.aramirez
As of late, both CNN and The Guardian have contemplated the idea that Americans are an inherently dumb nation of people. On October 1, 2013, the Organmarcuskdowling
There was a great crop of remixes this week, ranging from dynamic drum & bass decadence to tremendous trap tasties. Alliteration FTW. In any case, this week's batch is a bit larger than normal... but trust us, that's a good thing!androids
We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.androids