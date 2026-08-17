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Pop Culture
Philly Woman Kicked Chucky Mask-Wearing Menace in the Chest Before He Fled
A Philadelphia woma stepped in when she saw the mask-wearing suspect chase women outside City Hall.
Jaelani Turner-Williams46 minutes ago