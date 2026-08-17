Chucky Mask Suspect

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Latest Stories

29 October 2020, Mexico, Tlaxcala: A man with a mouth-and-nose cover watches a Chucky mask in a costume shop before the Day of the Dead and Halloween.
Pop Culture

Philly Woman Kicked Chucky Mask-Wearing Menace in the Chest Before He Fled

A Philadelphia woma stepped in when she saw the mask-wearing suspect chase women outside City Hall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 minutes ago

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