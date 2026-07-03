Chris Malinchak

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Rising Music head Chris Lake has, time and again, proven himself to be a force within the house/techno scene. At times both progressive and deep, Lake
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Music

Chris Malinchak ft. MNEK - "Happiness"

I think I speak for white people everywhere when I say THANK GOD Chris Malinchak gave us another love song to obsess over for the next few months. It'

tyler-d4315 days ago
130126 sbmalnichak 071
Music

Chris Malinchak - "If U Got It"

As French Express' crew sinks their claws deeper into the house scene, it seems poster child and UK chart topper, Chris Malinchak, can't be stopped on his quest for world domination of smooth, sexy cuts. As Malinchak prepares for the official release of "If You Got It," he's giving fans like us a little bit to be thankful for with a new video.

tyler-d4616 days ago
chris malinchak call my name
Music

Chris Malinchak - "Call My Name"

Chris Malinchak dropped another smooth jam slathered in butter and served with a fat turkey leg of bass and stuffed with enough musical calories to ho

tyler-d4617 days ago

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