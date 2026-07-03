Once a critic of Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj now praises MAGA onstage alongside Erika Kirk. This is a timeline of how that shift happened.Complex Staff
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We sat down with Micah Parsons to discuss the five best players in the NFL, his friendly competition with Tyreek Hill, the Cowboys' Super Bowl aspirations and much more.Kameron Hay
We sat down with star running back Christian McCaffrey to discuss being on the cover of Madden 25, last year's Super Bowl loss, his brother being drafted, and more.Derrick Bell
The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers will receive a variety of future draft picks from the Niners.Brad Callas