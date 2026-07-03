Chris Childs

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Chris Childs punches Kobe Bryant.
Sports

Chris Childs Remembers Epic Fight With Kobe Bryant: 'I Didn't Want to Knock Him Out'

Chris Childs talks about the time he punched Kobe Bryant back in 2000 in the middle of a Knicks/Lakers game.

Chris Yuscavage3441 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Chris Childs Talks About the Time He Punched Kobe Bryant, Says He Could Have Hit Him Harder

The 15th anniversary of the fight took place earlier this year.

Chris Yuscavage3867 days ago

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