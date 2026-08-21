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Latest Stories
Music
Doja Cat on Ella Langley's Smash Hit "Choosin' Texas": 'Not My Vibe'
The rapper gave Langley's chart-topping hit a first listen during a livestream and admitted she has a "very pretty voice."
Alex Ocho59 minutes ago