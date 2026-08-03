Chilli

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Latest Stories

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC pose on a street, with T-Boz in a black outfit and Chilli in a colorful top and blue skirt.
Music

Chilli to Continue TLC Tour Solo While T-Boz Recovers From ‘Sickle Cell Crisis’

T-Boz is improving but will remain offstage until she's medically cleared to return.

Mark Elibert1 hour ago

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