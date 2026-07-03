These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From a 2013 Twitter beef to a TikTok summons, Sosa and Katy Perry's recent link-up was years in the making.Jordan Rose
From Gucci Mane’s 2009 “First Day Out” to Kodak Black’s version in 2017, here is a ranking of the best “First Day Out” songs.Kemet High