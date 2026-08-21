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Latest Stories
Music
LUCKI Confronted by Club Promoter Who Paid $60,000 for Performance That Lasted Two Songs
A video of the promoter calling out the Chicago rapper circulated widely after LUCKI reportedly walked out following just two songs.
Mark Elibert1 hour ago