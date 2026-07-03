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Pop Culture
Exclusive: The 'Cruel Summer' Cast Shares How the Freeform Show Became an Instant Hit
Cruel Summer’s Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, Allius Barnes & Tia Napolitano on how the Freeform show became a hit, filming through a pandemic, & more.
Karla Rodriguez1878 days ago