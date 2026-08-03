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Pop Culture
Chess Website Humiliates Elon Musk on X: ‘Skill Issue’
After Musk claimed chess would be "fully solved like checkers," the Chess.com account admin ran circles around him.
Jade Gomez1 hour ago