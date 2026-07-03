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Pop Culture
Liam Payne's 9-Year-Old Son Named Sole Beneficiary to Singer's Nearly $28 Million Estate
Bear Grey Payne has been confirmed as the sole heir to his father's estate. Most of the funds will be held in a trust until he turns 18.
Jose Martinez26 days ago