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Sometimes we all have to unplug a bit and just have some fun, basically because it's freaking healthy to smile and laugh. Look it up if you doubt me.brenttactic
Chrome Hearts is one of the most popular brands in the world. These are some of the best ways celebrities have worn it over the years.Mike DeStefano
The singer's suggestion didn't sit well with many of her fans and followers, as many called her out for having a white savior complex and asking her to delete.tara mahadevan
The Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner, and it’s sure to be a star-studded night. But what about the performances of years past? We sifted through them for you, from Cher to John Legend to Queen Bey. Here are the 10 Billboard Music Awards performances to prepare you for the big night.Mallorie List