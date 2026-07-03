Cherub

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The Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner, and it’s sure to be a star-studded night. But what about the performances of years past? We sifted through them for you, from Cher to John Legend to Queen Bey. Here are the 10 Billboard Music Awards performances to prepare you for the big night.
Mallorie List

Latest Stories

cherub
Music

Premiere: Nashville Duo Cherub Start a Party in "Want That" Video

Nashville duo Cherub have been steadily rising, and with the release of their colorful new single "Want That," they're looking to share their best project yet.

Joe Price2871 days ago
Music

Cherub Break Out the Acoustics on Brooklyn Rooftop

Cherub slid through Brooklyn for an unfiltered rendition of their hits.

Brandon Jenkins4363 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Cherub - "Freaky Me, Freaky You"

Today I'm pretty stoked to bring you another big-label track from one of my favorite up and coming acts, Cherub. If you haven't had the good fortune of listening to the viral hit "Doses and Mimosas" on repeat, then you may not have heard of the Nashville duo that created the risqué homage to all things booze, drugs, and general give-no-fucks-ness. For the sake of this post, lets call that process step one - scroll to check out the official video.

tyler-d4457 days ago

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