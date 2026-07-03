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Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, and teammates celebrate a goal while wearing blue Chelsea FC jerseys during a football match
Sports

Enzo Fernández Sorry for Argentina Players' 'Highly Offensive' Chant, Chelsea Teammate Calls Video 'Uninhibited Racism'

The national team's xenophobic chant post-victory was condemned by the French Football Federation, which intends to "file a lawsuit for abusive remarks of a racial and discriminatory nature."

Brad Callas732 days ago
Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu
Sports

Ghanaian Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead in Rubble of Turkey Earthquake

Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian soccer star who played in the English Premier League, was found dead in the rubble of last week's massive earthquake in Turkey.

Brad Callas1246 days ago
lewis hamilton and serena williams chelsea fc
Sports

Sir Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Are Part Of A Bid To Buy Chelsea FC

Their multi-million pound bid is part of one from a larger consortium of owners headed up by Sir Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool FC and British

James Keith1549 days ago
Roman Abramovich (Alex Caparros via Getty Images)
Sports

Roman Abramovich Is Selling Chelsea For £3Billon, Proceeds To Go To War Victims In Ukraine

After saying he would be handing “stewardship and care” of the club over to its foundation trustees, the news was confirmed last night, March 2.

James Keith1598 days ago
chelsea manhattan
Life

NYC Woman Sues Sex Shop Over Sewage Buildup of Condoms and Diapers

Susan Haar, a New York-based playwright, is suing a neighboring sex shop over sewage buildup that has leaked into her townhouse.

Hannah Lifshutz2697 days ago
FDNY Explosion
Life

FDNY Confirms an Explosion Occured in Manhattan, Second Device Reportedly Found (UPDATE)

Police and ambulance respond to reports of a large explosion with numerous injuries and destroyed buildings.

Eric Diep3590 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Is Paying $87 Million Per Season to Sponsor Chelsea FC

Nike and Chelsea FC have agreed to the second-biggest sponsorship deal in English soccer for $87 million per season.

Riley Jones3713 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Has Ended Its 10-Year Partnership With Chelsea FC

adidas and the team have mutually agreed to end their partnership earlier than planned.

Riley Jones3720 days ago
Sports

Nemanja Matic Uses His Chelsea Salary to Pay off the Debts of People in His Hometown

Nemanja Matic has become the latest Premier League player to hit the headlines for all the right reasons.

Corey Pellatt3789 days ago
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Sports

19-Year-Old Chelsea Prospect Ola Aina Is Donating All His Old Kit and Boots to Nigeria

Ola Aina may not have had a chance to make an impression at Stamford Bridge yet but he's already earned our respect.

Corey Pellatt3803 days ago
Sports

Chelsea U21 Prospect Ola Aina Scored a Sensational Goal from His Own Half Last Night

Here's an early look at a player who could be playing at a club near you on loan next season.

Corey Pellatt3823 days ago
Sports

Some of the Maddest Kits of the 90s Have Been Recreated as Things of Beauty

The designers at La Casaca have managed to re-up some of the 90s football kits that history doesn't look kindly on and turn them into works of art.

Jack Stanley3970 days ago
Sports

A Guy Simulated the next 1,000 Seasons in Football Manager: Burnley Are Dominant, Chelsea Only Win the League Once

Arsenal, Burnley, Barnsley, Southend and Rotherham all won the title over 50 times.

Wil Jones4001 days ago
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