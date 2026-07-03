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U.S. men's national team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic talks leaving Nike to sign to Puma, whether the U.S. will qualify for the World Cup, and sneakers.Matt Welty
Armchair experts around the world can finally say who's best equipped to pick up the Premier League title next May.Corey Pellatt
Trying to figure out which EPL team's bandwagon to jump on? Your favorite rapper might help you choose.Julius Lasin
Much like Premier League sticker albums and Pro Evolution Soccer, strike partnerships are the hallmark of a forgotten era for English football fans.Corey Pellatt