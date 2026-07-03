Aspiring actress and entertainer Chatejah George started C&C Movie Film Studio to create jobs and help others achieve their dreams. This is how she did it.Karla Rodriguez
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From Robert Pattinson to Ben Affleck, a number of actors have stuck their chins out to become Batman. Here's our ranking of the best Batman actor chins.Karla Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson's work in 'The Batman' has everyone asking the question (again): who is the BEST Batman? Here's our Batmen ranking from worst to best.William Goodman
The royal wedding was a star-studded affair.Victoria L. Johnson