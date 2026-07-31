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Pop Culture
Brad Pitt Files Court Motion to Force Angelina Jolie to Hand Over Income Records
Pitt's legal team claims Jolie agreed to produce income records from 2017 to 2019, then reversed course.
Alex Ocho1 day ago