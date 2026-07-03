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Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Blasts PETA Over Getting a Dog at a Pet Shop: ‘Suck My D*ck’
Pete Davidson has eviscerated PETA in an explicit voicemail after the animal rights organization publicly criticized the comedian for buying a dog rather than adopting.
Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1137 days ago