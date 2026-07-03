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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.Levi Winslow
Kiki Layne, star of Netflix's 'The Old Guard,' talks wanting to do her own stunts, her vision for Storm, and her quarantine routine.Khal
Women ruled this summer's action movies.Kerensa Cadenas