Champion Sportswear

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champion photography series
Style

Champion Looks through the Lens of London's Photography Talents to Launch "Removing What's Moving"

Champion has tapped some of London's aspiring photography talent to deliver their SS19 social media series titled ‘Removing What’s Moving’. 

Sam Cole2740 days ago
champion aw18
Style

Champion Reinvents Their Classic Styles with a Premium Edge for AW18

Champion is back with a strong set of athleisure wardrobe staples for AW18. 

Sam Cole2909 days ago
champion header amsterdam
Style

Champion Launches the Champions of Amsterdam Ahead of Their Amsterdam Flagship's Opening Next Month

Sportswear giants Champion are set to open their Amsterdam flagship next month, and to mark the occasion the brand has launched a new campaign titled 'Champions of Amsterdam'. 

Sam Cole2978 days ago
Style

Champion Europe Has Released Its Spring/Summer 2015 Reverse Weave Lookbook

Reverse Weave is back with a bang in Europe.

Megan Munro4232 days ago
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Style

Champion Have Released Their First UK Lookbook In 10 Years

Have a look and see some exclusive first images from Spring/Summer '15

Megan Munro4348 days ago

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