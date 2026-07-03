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Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - "Legends (Fellow Remix)"
Now here's some nu nu from someone I don't hear near enough music from. I've been a fan of Fellow for some time now and it's been damn near half a yea
Cesqeaux & Adin Dino - "Riovolution"
It's the god damn World Cup y'all and people are gonna capitalize... that's why it's called capitalism. Not really at all. Anyway, in celebration of t
PREMIERE: Trey Songz - "Na Na (Cesqeaux Remix)"
Another day, another interesting official remix of the new Trey Songz single. The Netherlands', Cesqeaux has turned in quite the psychedelic dancehall
PREMIERE: LUXE ft. Cesqeaux - "All Up On You"
We don't know much about LUXE, other than the fact that they're sisters, are originally from Los Angeles, and have relocated to London. We imagine the
Yellow Claw, GRX & Cesqeaux - "Psycho"
I have a love/hate relationship with the Christmas season as a blogger. I love the in/flux of free material... but the shit isn't going to write itsel