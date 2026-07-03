For their Amplified Voices series, the Hamilton brewery is highlighting BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ artists around the world in order to speak truth to power.Alexa Keeler
Featured
The Hamilton, Ontario rockers on their all-time favourite kicks, why they're not Kyrie Irving fans, and which rapper's dad they want to collab with next.Alex Nino Gheciu
Get to know the Hamilton electronic artist via what she’s been watching, listening to, eating, double-tapping, and copping.Sumiko Wilson
The journey of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit Broadway musical 'Hamilton', which just hit Disney+ on July 3.Kevin Wong