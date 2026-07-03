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There are tons of amazing Android apps meant to make life easier, by helping you exercise in a smarter way, get work done more efficiently, and even letting you optimize your relaxation time. We’ve combed through hundreds to find the best Android apps that will fulfill your everyday needs.
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Latest Stories

Dale Wilson and the character he voiced on 'Dragon Ball Z,' Cell.
Pop Culture

Dale Wilson, 'Dragon Ball Z' Voice Actor Behind Cell, Dead at 74

He voiced 'Dragon Ball Z' characters Cell, Kami, and Android 8 in the English dub.

Joe Price554 days ago
Lil Loaded Cell Tales single cover art
Music

Posthumous Lil Loaded Song "Cell Tales" Arrives One Year After His Death

To coincide with the one-year anniversary of his death, Dallas rapper Lil Loaded’s family has shared a new posthumous song titled “Cell Tales.”

Joe Price1509 days ago
Sign and logo at the regional headquarters of biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Life

Henrietta Lacks' Estate Sues Pharmaceutical Company for Using Her Cells Without Permission

On the 70th anniversary of her death, Henrietta Lacks' estate has filed a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher Scientific for using her cells without permission.

Jose Martinez1748 days ago
Prison cells inside Angola Prison The Louisiana State Penitentiary
Life

Self-Proclaimed Satanist Decapitated Cellmate, Guards Reportedly Didn’t Notice

Inmate Luis Romero was stabbed and decapitated by his cellmate and self-proclaimed Satanist, Jaime Osuna, at California’s Corcoran State Prison.

Xavier Hamilton1877 days ago
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The iPhone SE.
Life

Everything You Need to Know About Apple's New Budget iPhone SE

The new phone's affordable price is well-timed.

Gavin Evans2285 days ago
cells
Life

Scientists Create 'Living Robots' That May One Day Help Clean Up Oceans, Clear Arteries

A team of scientists have created "living robots" made up of skin and heart cells from frogs using a supercomputer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Philip Lewis2378 days ago
cell phone horn
Life

Research Shows Young Adults Getting Horn-Like Growths Due to Cellphone Use

Technology is definitely changing the human body. 

Alex Galbraith2585 days ago
AT&T store in New York City.
Life

AT&T's '5G E' Icon Doesn't Actually Mean '5G'

Despite looking otherwise, AT&T's new '5G E' icon doesn't actually mean '5G.'

Gavin Evans2749 days ago
Tay K
Music

Tay-K Posts Jail Cell Photo After Being Charged With Felony for Having Phone Behind Bars

The surprising photo comes after the 18-year-old rapper received an additional felony charge for having a banned substance while in jail. According to the 'Fort Worth Star-Telegram,' he was caught with a cell phone.

Eric Skelton2881 days ago
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James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets.
Sports

Woman Says James Harden Threw Her Phone Onto Roof of Arizona Club

A woman alleges that NBA MVP James Harden threw her cell phone onto the roof of an Arizona nightclub after he saw that she was recording a member of his entourage in a fight.

Gavin Evans2896 days ago

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