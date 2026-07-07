From working bar mitzvahs to her breakout role in 'Girls Trip,' here's everything you need to know about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.Mallorie List
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The Ponderosa Pet Resort fire left all 75 dogs in the Georgetown facility dead after the Saturday night blaze, with smoke making rescues impossible.Brenton Blanchet
Cudi found a "best friend" and "guardian angel" in Freshie, who first linked up with the 'MOTM III' artist more than a decade ago due to an HBO role.Trace William Cowen
A clip of the NYPD's new DigiDog has gone viral, leading many to call out the city's police for unnecessarily spending thousands on the robot.tara mahadevan