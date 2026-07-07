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Cardi B Says She'll Kick Her Sons Out if They Get a Girl Pregnant: ‘Learn How to Be a Man'
Cardi explained what rules and expectations she has for her children when they begin dating.
Alex Ocho12 hours ago