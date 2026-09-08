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Music
Lil Pump Says He Burned $3 Million on Private Jets (And He Would Do It Again)
The rapper named a European tour's worth of private flights as the dumbest money he ever spent in an interview at ComplexCon.
Trey Alston1 hour ago