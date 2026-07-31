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Rapper Drake is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 02, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Music

Drake Gives Away $500,000, Brand New G-Wagon At 'Strong Women, Stronger Drinks' Event

The 'Iceman' rapper surprised 10 women with $50,000 apiece, along with luxury cars during the Toronto event.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago

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