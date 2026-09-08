Celebrity Feuds

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Daphne Joy on the left has long dark hair and wears a black dress. Brittany Renner on the right has long blonde hair and wears a lace dress.
Pop Culture

Daphne Joy Slams Brittany Renner for Mocking Her: She Looked Like She Was ‘Fighting Dogs All Night’

Joy addressed Renner by name after the streamer mocked her approach to relationships.

Mark Elibert47 minutes ago

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