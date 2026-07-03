Here at DAD, we're thankful for a number of things: androids continuing to check out the site for the best in electronic music, the DJs and producerskhrisd
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Kid Cedek's stance on where he's at musically is states perfectly in the intro to this set. "WTF IS A VIBE," which is taken from his forthcoming albumkhrisd
No doubt about it, we're stacked with remixes. From a number of big names, featuring the reworked flavors of a nice range of sound, this week's batch is nothing to sneeze at. We've got an array of future musics from a solid selection of forward-thinkers and crowd movers. You should already know that, though.khrisd
Sadly, only one of the mixes from this past week comes to you from a 2013 DJ Mag Top 100-ranked DJ, and its only his first year on the list. For shame. Hopefully you androids won't look down upon us for not bringing you selections from DJs who run the charts. We only have these stellar cats that many don't fuck with for you to, well, fuck with. Live a little.khrisd