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Latest Stories

Gayle King Dismisses Critics of Her 'Frumpy' World Cup 'Fit
Style

Gayle King Reacts to Being Named 'Worst-Dressed' at World Cup Final

The CBS Mornings anchor turns a 'frumpy' fashion drag into a World Cup-style debate, backing Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively and Winnie Harlow.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 minutes ago

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