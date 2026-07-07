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Latest Stories
Style
Gayle King Reacts to Being Named 'Worst-Dressed' at World Cup Final
The CBS Mornings anchor turns a 'frumpy' fashion drag into a World Cup-style debate, backing Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively and Winnie Harlow.
Bernadette Giacomazzo20 minutes ago