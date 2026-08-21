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Pop Culture
Four 'Home Alone 2' Cast Members Have Died in 2026
Tim Curry, who played concierge Mr. Hector in the 1992 holiday classic, is the latest cast member to have passed away this year.
Trey Alston9 hours ago