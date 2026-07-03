NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
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Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw
Sen. Cruz faced considerable backlash for fleeing Texas for Cancun during a brutal winter storm. He’s since expressed regret and called the trip "a mistake."Xavier Hamilton
A massive 7.1 earthquake hit the Eastern Coast of Japan, shaking multiple cities, the Japan Times reported. It was the strongest quake since April 2020.Xavier Hamilton
Southern California, including the greater Los Angeles area, was just hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.Joe Price