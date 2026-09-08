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Latest Stories
Music
B.G. Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage in New Orleans, Asks Which Hand to Put Ring on
The Cash Money rapper proposed to Brooke Jones during the Cash Money and No Limit Tour's hometown stop at Smoothie King Center.
Joe Price56 minutes ago