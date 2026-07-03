Cary Fukanaga

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Daniel Craig poses for photo while on red carpet of 'No Time to Die' world premiere.
Pop Culture

‘No Time to Die’ Becomes Second-Highest Grossing Film Worldwide of 2021

The latest entry in the James Bond franchise ‘No Time to Die’ nears $500 million globally, becoming No. 2 overall this year, trailing only 'F9.'

Jose Martinez1731 days ago
Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Release of James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Delayed Until 2021

'No Time to Die,' the highly anticipated new James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, has been delayed once again due to coronavirus concerns.

Joe Price2114 days ago
bond
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'No Time to Die'

Originally due in April, the latest entry in the James Bond franchise is now expected to drop in the U.S. in November. But first, here's the second trailer.

Trace William Cowen2144 days ago
dc
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Reflects on His Impact on James Bond's Legacy in New Interview

'No Time to Die' will now be released in November following a coronavirus-inspired delay.

Trace William Cowen2322 days ago
Pennywise in 'It'
Pop Culture

Everything ‘It’ Was Right—And Wrong—To Cut From Cary Fukunaga’s Script

'It' director Andy Muschetti found the perfect rhythm with Cary Fukunaga's script, but were all of those changes necessary? Let's dig into it.

Zach Dionne3232 days ago
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