Carrot Top

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One Drop Foundation's “One Night for One Drop” Returns for Its 13th Edition
Pop Culture

Carrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas

The prop comedian, who has headlined the Luxor since 2005, canceled his Friday night show after being hospitalized.

Jade Gomez3 hours ago

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