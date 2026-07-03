Carmouflage Rose

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Carmouflage Rose
Music

VIDEO PREMIERE: Brisbane's Carmouflage Rose Puts The Game On Notice With "The Grime Joint Part 1"

The visuals follow the announcement of his signing to Brisbane's Bedlam Records.

Dan Pardalis3439 days ago

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