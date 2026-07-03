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Latest Stories
Music
Girls I Rate, Pirate Studios & PRS Foundation Launch Future Hitmaker Safe Space Residency
“We’ve created the blueprint,” says founder Carla Marie Williams. “Now we need the industry to invest. If we’re serious about change, we need more than praise.”
James Keith347 days ago
Music
The Hitmakers: 10 Black British Songwriters You Need To Know
Music would be at a loss without them.
Joseph JP Patterson1358 days ago