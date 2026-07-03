Carbon Fiber

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Latest Stories

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Sports

The Next Big Tuning Thing: Carbon Fiber Springs

Carbon fiber is the aftermarket industry's version of Jesus.

Stirling Matheson4481 days ago
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Sports

Hermés Creates Ultimate Commuter Bike for People Who Will Never Have to Commute

Because they don't let you drive your vintage Aston Martin on park paths.

Russ Bengtson4663 days ago
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Sports

Meet the Machine That Lexus Invented to Weave Carbon Fiber for the LFA (Video)

Sometimes you gotta create the technology you need.

andrewlasane4677 days ago
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Sports

Gucci Made a $14,000 Carbon Fiber Bicycle

It only weighs 22 lbs.

Tony Markovich5014 days ago
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Sports

World's First One-Piece Carbon Fiber Rim Revealed

After almost 10 years of work and development.

Tony Markovich5024 days ago
Sports

Ford is Working on Carbon Fiber at Everyman Prices

Can't afford a McLaren? How about a Ford?

Stirling Matheson5027 days ago
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Sports

Ford Vows to cut 750 Lbs from Average Weight

...via a clever carbon fiber partnership.

Stirling Matheson5209 days ago
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Sneakers

Release Reminder: Air Jordan 6 Rings "Carbon Fiber"

The 6 rings gets a carbon-fiber upgrade.

Complex5427 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan I Phat "Carbon Fiber Black"

Somewhere a Bugatti is jealous

Complex5507 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan 6 Rings "Carbon Fiber"

Not just for supercars anymore.

Complex5514 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan I Phat "Carbon Fiber"

Running the weave.

Complex5541 days ago
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