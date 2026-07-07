Capital Breakfast

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Latest Stories

V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Says Comeback Feels Like ‘Family Reunion’ After Isolation of Military Service

Six members of the K-pop group sat down with 'Capital Breakfast' at Kensington Palace for their first UK visit in seven years.

Joe Price11 hours ago

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