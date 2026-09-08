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Latest Stories
Music
Hacken Lee Fan Steps in to Perform for 30,000 People Because Singer Was Running Late
Hou Lang, a local singer, was pulled out of the crowd and sang for two hours while the Cantopop veteran raced to get to the show in Inner Mongolia.
Will Lavin32 minutes ago