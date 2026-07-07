Here's what you need to know about the continuing scandal Hockey Canada, the governing body for the country’s most popular sport, is currently facing.Erik Leijon
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Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NDP have entered an agreement to keep Trudeau's government in power until 2025. Here's what you need to know.Sydney Brasil
Drake's long-awaited sixth studio album is here, and naturally, it's full of references to Canada. Here are all the ones we were able to spot.Calum Marsh
Weed is now legal in Canada. Here's what you need to knowChristopher Turner