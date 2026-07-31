Moneybagg Yo is being sued by a woman who says she spent millions helping him keep up appearances.Shawn Setaro
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Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm shares the ups and downs of litigation against the megastar.Shawn Setaro
Lawyers for Drake and Universal met in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.Shawn Setaro
Drake has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of defamation, harassment, and deceptive business practices regarding the success of "Not Like Us."Shawn Setaro