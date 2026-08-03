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Latest Stories
Music
California Court Upholds $7.1 Million Judgment Against The Game in Sexual Assault Case
The rapper's latest attempt to overturn the decade-old judgment was rejected by an appeals court.
Mark Elibert2 hours ago