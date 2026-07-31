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Latest Stories

Marilyn Manson in dark attire sings passionately on stage, surrounded by vibrant red, green, and blue lights and smoke.
Music

Marilyn Manson's Former Assistant Gets 2027 Trial Date for Sexual Assault Allegations

Ashley Walters accused the goth-rock star of sexually assaulting her during an incident in 2010.

Joe Price50 minutes ago

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