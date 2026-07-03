Every offseason, NFL teams come looking to make the big free agent splash that will send them down a road to success. Unfortunately, things don’t always work out that way. These are the worst NFL free agency signings in recent memory.Jose Martinez
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Naomi Campbell is featured in the new campaign, which represents the Mother component of the three-part Prologue narrative from designer Shayne Oliver.Trace William Cowen
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex
Kim Jones, who’s exiting Louis Vuitton after 7 years as men’s artistic director, brought streetwear to the fashion house and made it one of the most important luxury labels today.tahirahh