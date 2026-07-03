Caitlin Rance

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arling
Pop Culture

Caitlin Rance Denies Romance With Dak Prescott After Fort Worth Outing Sparks Speculation

The would-be bridesmaid was photographed alongside the Cowboys quarterback at a Pro Bull Riders event on Friday.

Mark Elibert61 days ago

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